7 trade targets the Cardinals can acquire from the Rangers
By Mason Keith
2. Adolis Garcia
Who doesn't love reunions? The Cardinals are desperate for right-handed bat production and have plenty of left-handed depth to move in a trade. Garcia has blossomed as a star for the Rangers since being traded by the Cardinals, getting designated for assignment by the Rangers, then....coming back to the Rangers. If you are upset about the front office trading Garcia, don't be. Even his current team didn't see the potential until it got unleashed.
The two-time All-Star has established himself as the very athletic power hitter who has arguably the biggest upper half in baseball. The 2023 ALCS MVP might be having a down year in 2024, but he was a key contributor to the 2023 World Series championship and could very well do the same with the Cardinals.
3. Dane Dunning
Fans want to see the Cardinals stop acquiring old veteran arms who do not provide a long-term fix with the rotation. Dane Dunning can be the answer to all of your prayers. Dunning has experience as a reliever and as a starter where he is able to cover innings in any role. The Cardinals have this currently with Andre Pallante, but he has limited experience in this role. Dunning pitched over 150 innings in 2022 and 2023 with an ERA average of around 4.20. He is not the ace fans want, but he is a young controllable arm that can become a mainstay for the next several seasons. He is not a free agent until 2027 which comes with affordable arbitration contracts. This move can cover innings in 2024 but will also provide certainty to the team going forward.