7 trade targets the Cardinals can acquire from the Rangers
By Mason Keith
The reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers are experiencing what many call the World Series hangover. With the trade deadline a week away, they will look to keep their main core together while retooling for the future. The Rangers are in a unique spot where they have many desirable assets for contending teams. The Rangers won a World Series with these players, so odds are many of these players can take their winning experience with them.
The St. Louis Cardinals will be active as they are on the other side of the coin. With a wild card berth within reach, the Cardinals are looking for pitchers and outfield depth who provide power from the right side. A trade between these two teams looks very plausible, and these 7 Rangers are potential fits for the Cardinals.
1. Nathan Eovaldi
This is the most popular choice amongst fans and the media. Eovaldi has been a very reliable arm for over half a decade and continues to produce at a high level. In 2024, Eovaldi has a 2.1 WAR on the season with a 3.36 ERA and 1.071 WHIP in 99 IP. This is a very strong middle-of-the-rotation arm and can easily be the number two arm behind Sonny Gray going into October. What makes this move attractive is the postseason success. He established his legacy during Game 4 of the 2018 World Series where he dominated in long relief late into the Los Angeles night.
Even with the years passing by, the Rangers would not have won the 2023 World Series without the body of work Nathan Eovaldi provided to the pitching staff. The Cardinals are well aware of his resume, as they are targeting him going into the trade deadline.