7 starting pitchers the Cardinals may trade for at the MLB trade deadline
There are a number of established or MLB ready arms the Cardinals are linked to at the trade deadline
By Josh Jacobs
Clayton Beeter
Recently, Clayton Beeter has been directly connected to the Cardinals as a name they have discussed acquiring from the Yankees. With Dylan Carlson being a target of the Yankees, and the Cardinals also having other pieces that could interest them, I would pay close attention to the Yankees' arms that are being rumored.
Beeter, 24, recently pitched in the MLB Futures game and is currently in the Yankees Triple-A affiliate. He's pitched in 17 games with a 7-4 record and a 3.44 ERA over 83.2 innings of work. He's a strikeout pitcher, already punching out 101 batters this year, so he fits with the strategy of acquiring more swing-and-miss stuff.
There are concerns he may end up being a reliever long-term, but he's been very good as a starter to this point, and even if he fell into that role eventually, the Cardinals also need bullpen help badly. His fastball sits in the mid-90s and he utilizes both a slider and curveball to get those swings and misses.
Beeter is ranked 13th in the Yankees system, so it makes a lot of sense that he would end up in a deal should the Cardinals and Yankees swing one.