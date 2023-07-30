Redbird Rants
7 starting pitchers the Cardinals may trade for at the MLB trade deadline

There are a number of established or MLB ready arms the Cardinals are linked to at the trade deadline

By Josh Jacobs

Christian Petersen/GettyImages
Clayton Beeter

Recently, Clayton Beeter has been directly connected to the Cardinals as a name they have discussed acquiring from the Yankees. With Dylan Carlson being a target of the Yankees, and the Cardinals also having other pieces that could interest them, I would pay close attention to the Yankees' arms that are being rumored.

Beeter, 24, recently pitched in the MLB Futures game and is currently in the Yankees Triple-A affiliate. He's pitched in 17 games with a 7-4 record and a 3.44 ERA over 83.2 innings of work. He's a strikeout pitcher, already punching out 101 batters this year, so he fits with the strategy of acquiring more swing-and-miss stuff.

There are concerns he may end up being a reliever long-term, but he's been very good as a starter to this point, and even if he fell into that role eventually, the Cardinals also need bullpen help badly. His fastball sits in the mid-90s and he utilizes both a slider and curveball to get those swings and misses.

Beeter is ranked 13th in the Yankees system, so it makes a lot of sense that he would end up in a deal should the Cardinals and Yankees swing one.

