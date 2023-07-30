7 starting pitchers the Cardinals may trade for at the MLB trade deadline
There are a number of established or MLB ready arms the Cardinals are linked to at the trade deadline
By Josh Jacobs
The Major League Baseball trade deadline has already been a wild one, as the market has finally begun to move after the Los Angeles Angles declared that two-way star Shohei Ohtani would not be traded at the deadline. One team that has remained patient thus far but is expected to make a lot of moves is the St. Louis Cardinals.
I got married on July 22nd and have been on my honeymoon this past week, but am plugged back in and have been asking around about different names the Cardinals may be connected to in the next few days. There are a number of arms that could be of interest to St. Louis, and there are different ways they could acquire them.
First, they could grab MLB-ready arms that have yet to establish themselves as starters at the highest level through their "seller" moves with arms like Jordan Montgomery, Jack Flaherty, and Jordan Hicks.
Second, they could go big with a "buyer" move by moving one of their young bats like Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, or Lars Nootbaar for a controllable big-league arm, with the Seattle Mariners being the team consistently linked for such a deal.
Lastly, there are strong links with the New York Yankees about a Dylan Carlson trade, and there are some young arms that the Cardinals could get in return for him if they swung a deal. Other names to watch that St. Louis could use as trade bait include Ryan Helsley, Giovanny Gallegos, Tommy Edman, and Alec Burleson.