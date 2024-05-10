7 players Cardinals fans are losing patience with
Giovanny Gallegos
Gallegos has always had the vibe of a pitcher: You never know what you'll get. This season, though, has been considerably more unpredictable. After his last outing, Gallegos was placed on the injured list for a right shoulder impingement.
Gallegos is 2-1 this season with one save and a 12 ERA. Over nine innings, he's given up 12 earned runs, five home runs, seven walks, and one wild pitch. He's struck out 13 batters.
Hopefully, Gallegos' stint on the injured list will allow him to reset and regain control of his stuff. When he's effective, Gallegos is a great reliever. Let's hope he gets back to being effective.
Miles Mikolas
If you are going to be a big talker, you should at least be able to back it up. Mikolas began the season with a big attitude toward those doubting the 2024 St. Louis Cardinals would be good. As of Thursday afternoon, the Cardinals are 15-21, and Miles Mikolas has a 2-5 record with an ERA of 6.43.
If Mikolas's outings backed up that bravado, fans would be in love. But as is, it's more frustrating that he's going to go out there and not perform. Thus far, he's given up 55 hits, 30 earned runs, eight home runs, seven walks, and hit two batters by pitch. Mikolas has struck out 32 batters.
Mikolas was supposed to be the steady veteran of the starting rotation. Instead, he is a wild card with more stability from the club's offseason signees Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson.
Mikolas is effective when he's pitching well. It would be nice to see him return to form this season. He is in the second year of a three-year contract worth $55.75 million. He will be a free agent again in 2026.