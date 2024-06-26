7 former Cardinals the team can trade for at the deadline
OF Tommy Pham
Tommy Pham fits John Mozeliak's desire for a right-handed outfielder who can play in center on occasion. Pham has been in and out of the baseball news cycle this year primarily due to his fire and passion for the game. His performance on the field shouldn't be overlooked, though.
The 36-year-old outfielder still has it offensively. He's slashing .282/.353/.410 for a wRC+ of 120 this year; and his 19.7% strikeout rate and 9.2% walk rate are both around or better than league average. Pham's offensive output has been fantastic this year. He's also logged 4 home runs and 4 stolen bases for an abysmal Chicago White Sox team.
Tommy Pham has always been a competitor and his time in St. Louis from 2014 through 2018 shows that. He's proven that trading him away at the 2018 trade deadline was a mistake, and John Mozeliak can amend his wrongdoings by bringing the veteran outfielder back.
Pham has played mostly center field this year for the White Sox, and he has accumulated -6 Defensive Runs Saved and -1 Out Above Average. A permanent transition to a corner outfield spot would likely benefit the veteran. Pham would be a great offensive addition to a lineup that is desperate for some reserve help.
Tommy Pham is a free agent after this year, and he signed a minor league deal with the White Sox in mid-April worth $3.5 million with $1.5 million in incentives. He's a cheaper, more offensive alternative to Harrison Bader, and the Cardinals could snag Pham for not much in return. His fire would be more than welcome in a clubhouse that could use a powerful voice from time to time.