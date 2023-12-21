6 trade targets for the Cardinals after the recent free-agent frenzy
The Cardinals are now in a position to add another starting pitcher via trade, and these six targets stand out as realistic fits.
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals have covered most of their "needs" so far this offseason. They started by fixing their innings issue with the signings of Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson, got their new top-of-the-rotation starter in Sonny Gray, and added some bullpen depth through the Rule 5 Draft and Tyler O'Neill trade.
John Mozeliak has been open about their intentions of grabbing more bullpen arms, as they'd like to add to the back of their bullpen to give them more options to hold leads and close out games now that their rotation should be keeping them in games.
If the Cardinals want to nail this offseason though, they need to start focusing on their "wants". More specifically, that second top-end starter.
We've addressed this topic a thousand different ways, and honestly, we will continue to until the Cardinals finally find that second guy. Part of competing at a high level is having multiple guys who can go toe to toe with other top starters in a playoff series, and right now, the Cardinals only have one of those guys.
Mozeliak has commented on the Cardinals' view of the starting pitching market a few different times now, and although he has not closed the door on adding another starter, it certainly does not sound like it's on the top of his to-do list. Now, we've heard Mozeliak posture before on things and then make a move, but for right now, it seems like he'd like to see the market develop more.
I think I have more optimism about a potential move than most do because as the market continues to unfold, I think the trade route continues to favor the Cardinals over other teams. I don't see the Cardinals adding Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Jordan Montgomery, or Blake Snell based on recent reports, but as teams begin to find their pitching, the Cardinals need well positioned to nab another front-end starter via trade.
Let's take a look at four potential trades the Cardinals could consider this offseason to bolster their rotation further and move from probable playoff teams to true contenders in the National League.