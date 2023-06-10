6 trade deadline ideas for the St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt to the San Francisco Giants for Kyle Harrison and Carson Whisenhunt
There has been some recent buzz about the possibility of the Cardinals trading star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, and while that seems farfetched, the Cardinals might entertain some offers for him if the right return is presented. Goldschmidt's contract expires after 2024, and the reigning National League MVP is putting together another strong season, hitting .286 with 10 home runs to this point.
The San Francisco Giants are in third place in the National League West, five games behind the first-place Arizona Diamondbacks. LaMonte Wade Jr. is having a solid year as the Giants' primary first baseman, but Goldschmidt would provide an offensive jolt to the lineup and move Wade to the outfield, where the Giants could use some help.
Kyle Harrison, the Giants' top prospect and No. 15 on MLB.com, has ace-caliber stuff and would give the Cardinals an arm to build around. He has had control issues this season, walking 34 batters in 38 innings in his first exposure to Triple-A. He has struck out 66 batters in that span, though — nearly two per inning.
Carson Whisenhunt, the Giants' eighth-ranked prospect, is also performing well this year. The lefty has a 1.84 ERA in 44 innings and an opposing batting average of .151 through three minor league levels. The Cardinals might fast-track him to the major leagues as a 22-year-old who just pitched his first game in Double-A.
A trade of Goldschmidt would be akin to a Cardinals fire sale, and while I might be too deep into my bottle of Kool-Aid in thinking that the Cardinals shouldn't be sellers yet because the division is so weak and anyone who makes the playoffs has a chance if the Cardinals were to make this move, I would be excited with the return. If Harrison can rein in his walk totals, he could be a frontline starter.