4 reasons why the Cardinals would be insane to trade Paul Goldschmidt
By Josh Jacobs
I get it, things are bleak once again for the St. Louis Cardinals.
But unless the organization believes that they are years away from contending again, the idea of trading Paul Goldschmidt is crazy. Yet, the idea seems to be running rampant.
The speculation really began to increase after a story from ESPN's Jeff Passan was posted this past week. Passan said that one GM wondered, if they bottom out, "might the Cardinals consider moving reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt?"
One general manager wondered. Hardly a substantial rumor if we are being honest with ourselves, and yet, it feels like people have run with that comment and acted as though the Cardinals are seriously considering moving their future Hall of Fame first baseman.
Even if the Cardinals are not considering that move right now, there is still a segment of the St. Louis fanbase that believes they should consider this. Some people are going to read this article and think that belief is nonsense or that it's not a real thought among fans, but it is. I don't think it's the majority of the fanbase by any means, but the belief has grown.
You saw the headline. I obviously don't think this is a good idea, and I want to break down further why I think this would be a huge mistake by the Cardinals' front office if they chose to trade Goldschmidt.