6 St. Louis Cardinals who could blossom into superstars
By Josh Jacobs
These six Cardinals have the ability to be superstars in this league
It's one thing to develop young talent as an organization. It's a whole other thing when your young talent begins to show signs of becoming superstars like the St. Louis Cardinals are experiencing.
I think fans are used to the Cardinals developing quality big leaguers, but until recently, it feels like they haven't been producing the true "stars" that can transform a franchise. It appears to me though that the Cardinals are on the cusp of having a young core littered with star potential.
The talent isn't concentrated in just the Major League roster though. You can look in St. Louis, Memphis, and Peoria right now and find top-end talent developing in very encouraging ways. Fans are beginning to see now why the Cardinals were so hesitant this offseason to let go of members of their young core, and fans will continue to see the fruit of that over the next few years.
The other element of this is just the sheer amount of game-changing talent that could be bursting onto the scene here. The Cardinals already have guys like Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Willson Contreras who are established All-Stars. Adding more players to that mix who are in their early 20s and making very little money is a recipe for getting this ballclub from a playoff team to a true World Series contender.
Let's take a look at six different talents in the Cardinals organization who have real superstar upside.