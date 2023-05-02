Ranking the Cardinals' 10 most important young players for their future
The Cardinals have a lot of young talent in their organization, who are the most important players for their future?
There is plenty to talk about regarding this current iteration of the St. Louis Cardinals, but one of the things that intrigue me the most about this club is the depth of young talent that they have on their Major League roster and in the minors.
Just on the current Major League roster, the Cardinals have six players who are 26 or younger, and each of them actually plays significant roles in the club. On top of those guys, MLB.com has four Cardinals prospects in their top 100, including the number two prospect in all of baseball. That doesn't even include a variety of other youngsters who are in the minor leagues who the Cardinals are expecting to be contributors at the Major League level.
The Cardinals already rely on a lot of young talent, and they are hoping to usher in a new era of Cardinals baseball over the 2020s on the backs of a lot of their current farm system and young big leaguers. The 2023 season is still alive and the Cardinals should be focused on a drastic turnaround from their horrible start, but they also need to be aware of how they are developing their young talent.
In this list, I am going to rank the 10 Cardinals who I think are the most important players for the current and future state of this club. This doesn't necessarily mean who I think the 10 best youngsters are, but who the club needs the most during 2023 and future seasons. I'll only be taking into account players who are 26 years old or younger for this list.