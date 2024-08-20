6 Cardinals who should be regulars down the stretch
OF Jordan Walker
Jordan Walker was once the team's best prospect. He's fallen a bit from grace, but he's still only 22 years old. Most players at that age are still figuring out their games in Double-A or Triple-A. Walker was recalled after infielder Matt Carpenter was placed on the Injured List about a week ago.
Thus far, Walker has been used exclusively as a platoon hitter against left-handed pitchers. There are two problems with that strategy: first, Walker actually has hit better against right-handed pitchers this year, and second, promoting him just to be a platoon hitter will hamper his development. Walker was raking throughout August in Memphis, and his promotion quickly put a halt to that progress.
I'm not saying Jordan Walker is the best hitter on the team and that he therefore needs to play everyday. Instead, it would be best for Walker's development if he did play every day.
Walker has logged only 12 plate appearances since being recalled last week, and his slash line sits at a lowly .091/.167/.258; he has just one hit, a single. Prior to his promotion, Walker was hitting much better at Triple-A Memphis. His recall could possibly stall whatever progress he was making. For the first time all year, Walker was lifting the ball in the air with authority, and the results were promising.
If the Cardinals intend to keep Walker as a fixture for the future, they need to let him play as often as possible at the majors. That is why he belongs in the everyday lineup. Hopefully, consistent reps will allow him to find success at the highest level once again.