6 Cardinal prospects whose stocks have risen and 4 whose stocks have fallen
Michael McGreevy's stock has risen this year.
In 2022, Michael McGreevy was the organization's 8th-best prospect. The tall righty was known for his control and his ability to throw strikes. His fastball would touch 95 miles per hour often, and he had a decent slider and curveball to pair with it. McGreevy was never supposed to be a top-of-the-rotation pitcher, but he figured to be a serviceable back-end starter.
Since 2021, McGreevy has been pretty steady. He hasn't reached the heights that were possible, but he also hasn't fallen mightily. He finished 2022 with a 3.99 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 144.1 innings, and he had a 4.12 ERA with 123 strikeouts in 153 total innings last year. He's never been a strikeout pitcher, but he's done a fine job at limiting runs.
McGreevy's numbers this year are nearly identical to his numbers the last two years. In 133 innings at Memphis this year, McGreevy has a 4.13 ERA with 117 strikeouts and an opponent batting average of .260. He's done better at limiting hits this year, but he's also walked a career-high 41 batters.
What has boosted McGreevy's stock was his outing in St. Louis in July. He threw seven innings, struck out three batters, walked just one, and allowed only one run in the outing against Texas. It would be his first -- and only -- major league victory, as he was sent back down to Memphis following the outing.
This is a microscopic sample size, but his outing gave fans hope that perhaps the organization has developed its first real starting pitching prospect who can contribute in the rotation since Jack Flaherty.