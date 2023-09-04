5 truths about the St. Louis Cardinals that fans do not want to hear
Sometimes it's easier to just be mad about the Cardinals than to think logically about where they are at currently.
By Josh Jacobs
5. Fans often times expect too much, too early from young talent, and then give up on them too quickly as well.
Similar to how you cannot just put together a trade package of whoever you want to get a deal done in this league, I think Cardinals fans can expect way too much from their young talent early on, and then end up giving up on them quickly as well.
Remember this past offseason when everyone wanted Nolan Gorman traded after those same people begged for Gorman to make his debut and he had a solid rookie campaign? Remember earlier this year when people were mad that Matthew Liberatore wasn't in the Cardinals rotation? Remember when people couldn't understand how Luken Baker wasn't on the MLB roster?
Heck, even Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn have seen some of this. People have already clamored for Walker to be moved to first base, even as he's continuing to learn how to play the outfield and has shown the tools to be good out there. People were clamoring for Winn to make his debut and now are disappointed by his bat.
Expectation need to be lowered a bit for rookies at times, and fans especially need to grow in their patience with young players. Very few can just burst onto the MLB scene as very productive players and remain consistent while doing so. But it feels like if a rookie does not do that, fans begin to go ahead and turn their attention to someone new.