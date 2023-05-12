5 thoughts from Cardinals series win over the Cubs
Nothing like a series where the Cardinals and Cubs play, giving the Cards a needed series victory.
The Cardinals took two of three games from the Cubs at Wrigley Field. After the worst start in 50 years for the Cardinals, it was a needed series win. The Cardinals won Monday 3-1, on Tuesday 6-4, and on Wednesday, the Cardinals lost 10-4.
While Monday's win was a solid victory, they won in comeback fashion on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, they had some bad luck haunt them again. Let's discuss five thoughts after the Cardinals' series win over the Cubs.
5. Jack Flaherty is really frustrated
Flaherty had a no-decision in his start Tuesday. He pitched five innings giving up five walks, seven hits, and three earned runs, including a home run to Dansby Swanson, scoring Nick Madrigal. He did throw three strikeouts.
Most notable from Flaherty's start was the change in velocity throughout. Members of the media questioned if Flaherty was suffering from injury being the cause of the velocity change. Flaherty snarled at those accusations saying that he often will play with the velocity and those who would dare to question that don't know the craft of pitching.
Here's the video of the post-game interview with Flaherty as it appeared live on Bally Sports Midwest. As you can see, Flaherty is frustrated and defensive.
Flaherty's reaction is cringeworthy. The frustration is understandable, but this was pretty odd. Hopefully, he will continue to work on things, including his velocity, and not allow things to get away from his control. Obviously, he is big on maintaining a mindset that focuses on being in the moment and not letting outside influences get in his head. He had a human moment, but hopefully, he will get in check and return stronger.
Andre Pallante relieved Flaherty, pitching 1.2 innings, giving up a walk and a home run to Christopher Morel. He did strike out a batter. Chris Stratton earned his first season victory, pitching 1.1 innings, giving up a hit and a walk while striking out two batters. Giovanny Gallegos earned his second save of the season, pitching the ninth.