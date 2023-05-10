Cardinals: Jack Flaherty's frustration with reporters unravels after recent struggles
By Josh Jacobs
Cardinals' starter Jack Flaherty voiced his frustration with reporters after the game on Tuesday
It's no secret that there is a portion of St. Louis Cardinals' fans that have been frustrated with Jack Flaherty's "attitude" in recent years, oftentimes in ways that are unfair to Flaherty.
But his interactions with reporters after his start against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday cannot be defended.
You can listen to his comments here, courtesy of Bally Sports Midwest. Jim Hayes began to ask Flaherty about his fastball velocity, and then Flaherty cut him off and provided this statement, which you can read from Jeff Jones tweet below.
Derrick Goold is the one who chimed in and told Flaherty that, although he says they "don't understand the art of pitching", that is why they ask him to explain it. Look, I get why Flaherty would be frustrated by the questions. He's not happy with his performance either. But to talk down to reporters like that, who are giving him a chance to "explain the art of pitching", is not a good look for the right-hander.
There are legitimate reasons to be concerned about the underlying numbers with Flaherty. Look at his fastball velocity from year to year.
2017: 56th
2018: 50th
2019: 63rd
2020: 60th
2021: 52nd
2022: 39th
2023: 22nd
So far this season, he ranks in the 13th percentile in barrel% allowed, 9th in walk percentage, 30th in xSLG, 39th in HardHit%, and 10th in chase rate. This all seems to match the 6.18 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, and 5.68 FIP he's posted this season. Oh, and he leads the National League in walks so far.
There is still plenty of time for Flaherty to figure things out on the mound. Some of his starts this season have reminded me of his old self, so he's still got the potential to be a very valuable member of this rotation. But for now, he really needs to figure some things out, on the mound and in his interactions with the media.