5 thoughts after Cardinals avoid sweep to the Giants
2 of 5
4. Miles Mikolas has an outting to build upon
Mikolas improved his season record to 1-1 after Thursday's win again the Giants.
Mikolas pitched 6.1 innings, giving up four hits and two walks. He threw six strikeouts and induced seven swings and misses while earning his first quality start of the season. Mikolas's ERA improved to 5.97.
Mikolas was also assisted by this nifty defensive gem from Andrew Knizner.
Manager Oli Marmol was pleased with Mikolas, noting this was the version of the pitcher fans had expected to see. Marmol was delighted with the results Mikolas got when using his slider to induce swings, and misses, and strikeouts.
This was certainly an appearance Mikolas can use to build on.