5 things to watch for the rest of the season for the St. Louis Cardinals
While the Cardinals are not playing for postseason baseball anymore, there are still plenty of reasons to watch the club closely as it prepares for 2024.
By Josh Jacobs
The Cardinals' catching situation
One of the most interesting conversations that is going to be happening amongst the Cardinals front office and coaching staff is the future of Willson Contreras as the club's primary catcher. I highly doubt it gets to the point that they would consider trading Contreras since they would likely have to eat a lot of his money in a deal, but it does seem like they are trending toward having him catch less in 2024 than they hoped he would when they signed him.
John Mozeliak has already indicated that they will be deciding in the offseason what Contreras' role with the club will be long-term, meaning that Contreras needs to really buckle down behind the plate these last few months in order to potentially save his job as the everyday catcher.
If he fails to do so, the Cardinals will need to DH him even more than they have to this point, and likely will phase Andrew Knizner or Ivan Herrera into more of a primary role with the club.