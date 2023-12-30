5 prospects who can make the St. Louis Cardinals' Opening Day roster

Gordon Graceffo’s final line:



5.0 IP

2 H

0 ER

3 BB

6 K

22% Whiff% | 22% CSW%



Graceffo pitched one of his best games of the season tonight. His FF velo was up more than 2 mph from his season average and he got up to 98 mph. #STLCardspic.twitter.com/9FrVhzHNeE