Predicting which St. Louis Cardinals' prospects will make their debut in 2023
There is so much excitement surrounding the St. Louis Cardinals as Spring Training has gotten underway. Their roster is packed with young players looking to establish themselves as regulars on the roster, as well as up-and-coming prospects who are eager to make their debut.
Notable names who were invited to Spring Training this year are Jordan Walker, Maysn Winn, Tink Hence, Gordon Graceffo, Michael McGreevy, Jimmy Crook II, as well as 40-man roster members Connor Thomas and Moises Gomez. Most of these names could actually make a case for the big league roster at some point in 2023, some of them sooner than others.
With how fluid the Cardinals are currently shaping up to be, a strong Spring Training could see some names jump onto the roster as soon a Opening Day. Others may find their way after some combination of strong performances in the minor leagues, injuries or disappointing seasons from the big league roster, and potential trades during the season. The Cardinals have received significant contributions from rookies in recent years, so relying on more again makes a ton of sense.
This amount of young talent being on the cusp of big-league action is an exciting and unique situation. By the end of Spring Training, there will be multiple names who do not make the roster who you could probably make a strong case for. Some guys still need more seasoning sure, but others will simply miss out due to the amount of talent they are competing with.
Let's take a look at which Cardinals' prospects will make their Major League debut during the 2023 season. The candidates I'll look at today will include Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn, Tink Hence, Gordon Graceffo, Michael McGreevy, and Moises Gomez