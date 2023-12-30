5 prospects who can make the St. Louis Cardinals' Opening Day roster
The Cardinals have a number of exciting prospects, and these five could make the Opening Day roster.
CF Victor Scott
Victor Scott is the only position player on this list, and that's because the Cardinals are mostly set in the field. They have a plethora of young players who have debuted in recent years, including Dylan Carlson, Lars Nootbaar, Alec Burleson, Jordan Walker, Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, and Ivan Herrera.
But, they've had difficulties finding a suitable replacement for Harrison Bader in center field. Since his departure, a number of different players have slotted in, only to lose the position for one reason or another. Oscar Mercado and Dylan Carlson defended well, but have struggled offensively. Lars Nootbaar's strong arm profiles better in a corner. Tyler O'Neill simply couldn't stay on the field. Tommy Edman seems to have the job for the time being, but there are questions about both his arm and his bat.
Enter Victor Scott. Scott, a fifth-round pick out of West Virginia in 2022, exploded onto the scene in 2023. His rise has been chronicled numerous times. After finishing the season with AA Springfield, he performed well in the Arizona Fall League. Now, some are wondering whether he should earn a spot on the Opening Day roster in 2024!
The case for him is simple. He's one of the Cardinals' only true centerfielders. Though there are some (perfectly valid) questions about his bat and his arm, he has an incredibly high floor. His speed ensures that he'll be a terror on the basepaths. He'll also be a valuable fielder. Moreover, Scott's range could help to mask some defensive issues with Jordan Walker manning right field. Even if his bat lags behind, he will still be a valuable player. As things stand right now, he's likely to begin the season in Memphis, but with a strong spring, he could make the Opening Day roster. If that happens, he's likely to start immediately, as the Cardinals would be unlikely to block his development.