5 risers (and 5 fallers) among the St. Louis Cardinals' top 30 prospects
MLB Pipeline updates its prospect lists, both overall and organizational, a few times each year. The most recent update, which came on August 10th, showed dramatic changes within the Cardinals system.
Most of us don't watch a ton of minor-league baseball. I'm lucky to catch more than one or two games in a given week, and those are usually chosen intentionally. All of this is to say that if fans make time to watch minor league baseball at all, they make time to watch Tink Hence or Masyn Winn, not lower-level or lesser-known prospects. Thus, most of what fans know about those prospects is second (or even third) hand information, which comes from evaluators and lists, such as the one updated recently by MLB Pipeline.
The list in question lists the top 30 prospects within the Cardinals' system. They are graded using an aggregate of projections, tools, performance, and advancement. There was a ton of movement between the new list and the most recent. Part of that is due to an infusion of draft talent. For example, first-round selection Chase Davis immediately slots in at third. This article will exclude 2023 draftees, as they technically haven't had the opportunity to rise or fall. Though players like Zach Levenson have immediately made a positive impact.
Before getting into specific names, it's worth discussing general trends. The new list contains 14 pitchers, compared to 17 on the previous list. Both lists included four lefties. There are also four new additions, not including the six trade deadline pickups on the list. Some notable omissions include Drew Rom, Nick Dunn, and Chandler Redmond.
Now, it is important to note that being left off of this list doesn't mean a player can't contribute in meaningful ways. Brendan Donovan was left off prospect lists for years after being drafted back in 2018. When he received a chance in 2022, at the age of 25, he ran with it, finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting. Now, he's an established regular. There is always upward mobility available to productive players.