5 prospects the Cardinals will consider drafting in the MLB draft tonight
By Josh Jacobs
We are finally here! The biggest silver lining to come from the St. Louis Cardinals' awful 2023 campaign was the fact that they were going to be selecting very high in the MLB Draft this summer, and today is the day that the Cardinals get to make their selection!
The Cardinals hold the number seven overall pick after falling two spots in the draft lottery this past winter. Still, this looks to be a top-heavy draft, so the Cardinals are going to be in prime position to pick an exciting talent to add straight to their farm system.
This is the first time the Cardinals have picked in the top 10 since 1998. While the MLB Draft is even more of a lottery than other professional sports drafts, it is still true that getting a pick at the very top of the draft (as well as the following rounds) gives your organization the best chance to "get things right" and pick a true difference-making talent.
If you are interested in getting real-time analysis on the Cardinals pick tonight, join me and some awesome guests on the Dealin' the Cards MLB Draft Livestream tonight starting at 5:45pm central time. We'll be breaking down the top 10 and especially the Cardinals' pick at number seven live on YouTube.
Since the Cardinals don't really have any history we can look at to see how they would use this high of a pick and the entire industry is very unsure of how the top six picks will play out, there is no consensus on who the Cardinals will be selecting at number seven overall. So instead of trying to give you a "prediction" of who the Cardinals will select, I think it is most beneficial that I rank in order the players that I think the Cardinals will be targeting on their big board.
Unlike other professional sports, MLB teams tend to go for the best player available, rather than drafting for positional needs. So the Cardinals are unlikely to target a "position" at number seven as much as they would be targeting the best "talent" on the board. While teams do consider under-slot deals to save money and make more aggressive swings later in the draft, since the Cardinals do not own their second-round pick this year due to signing Sonny Gray, I doubt they'll be doing that.