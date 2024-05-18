7 players the Cardinals could select with the 7th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals are in unfamiliar territory this year as they hold the 7th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
It's the first time the club has selected in the top-10 since 1998 when they drafted J.D. Drew out of Flordia State. In fact, the Cardinals have only selected higher than 18th twice since that draft. No one likes watching losing baseball, but it's one of the few silver linings fans can take from the disastrous 2023 season.
While the Cardinals look well on their way to another top-10 pick in next year's draft, for now, we are getting closer and closer to finding out who the Cardinals will select with the seventh overall pick on July 14th.
The Cardinals got unlucky during the MLB Draft Lottery this past winter, as they had the fifth-best odds of any team entering the lottery and ended up with the number seven pick. While it is still a frustrating outcome for fans of the team, as the scouting process has unfolded, there has been a consensus top eight or nine players, meaning the Cardinals should end up with an exciting talent at their pick.
Still, they won't have the pick of the litter, so they'll be at the mercy of the teams above them while they wait to grab their new top prospect. As I've scoured through draft class rankings, mock drafts, and industry feelings, I've identified seven different players who the Cardinals could draft with their first-round pick.
Let's start by crossing off a few names who won't be available when the Cardinals pick.
No way they fall to the seventh pick: Charlie Condon and Travis Bazzana
If Charlie Condon and Travis Bazzana are not selected with the first two picks in the MLB Draft, it will come as a major shock to everyone.
Sure, there's a chance that a team like the Guardians goes for an under-slot deal with the first pick in order to be aggressive later in the draft, but Condon and Bazzana have formed a clear top duo in this class, making it even more frustrating that the Cincinnati Reds jumped up from the 13th pick to 2nd overall (they had just a 0.9% chance of winning the lottery overall).
Condon is an OF/3B who has been a monster for the University of Georgia this year, jumping up to the consensus best player in this year's draft after being more like a borderline top-10 selection prior to the collegiate season. Condon leadings all of D-1 in average, slugging, OPS, home runs, extra-base hits, and total bases. He currently projects to have a 60-grade hit tool and a 70-grade power tool according to MLB.com.
I think there's a good argument that the Cardinals would have Bazzana at number one on their draft board this year. Bazzana is second basemen, but don't let that profile confuse you at all - he mashes. Bazzana is slashing .424/.589/.972 with 26 home runs and should be a plus defender at second base. All of Bazzana's tools project to be above average, with his hit, power, and speed all graded out as plus tools.