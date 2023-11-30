5 potential trade destinations for Cardinals' Steven Matz
Recent reports have indicated that the St. Louis Cardinals may trade their left-handed starting pitcher Steven Matz.
The St. Louis Cardinals are rumored to be willing to trade Steven Matz this offseason. After the additions of Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, and now Sonny Gray, St. Louis's rotation is full. However, the Cardinals are still reportedly interested in trades by Derrick Goold (chat linked here), Jack Azoulay-Haron, and Michael Marino. Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat has also given credence to these reports.
One pitcher who is rumored to be traded is Steven Matz. The left-handed pitcher signed with the Cardinals on a 4-year, $44 million contract before the 2022 season. He has two years and $22 million left on the contract. Given the current pitching market, that is a reasonable salary for a team to take on, particularly a team that is looking to keep their payroll low while also building up their rotation.
If St. Louis stands pat for the rest of the offseason and doesn't add another starting pitcher, Matz can serve on the back end of their rotation. If St. Louis does indeed add another starting pitcher, their fourth this offseason, Matz can either be moved to the bullpen as a swingman or traded in a package. Recent reports indicate that he might be traded, as John Mozeliak doesn't appear to be finished just yet.
There are plenty of teams that are able to take on Matz's salary while also providing a starting pitcher in return. St. Louis could not trade just Steven Matz; they'll have to include one of their outfield players in Tyler O'Neill, Alec Burleson, or Dylan Carlson, or one of Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, or Tommy Edman. A young prospect could only sweeten the deal.