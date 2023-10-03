5 players the St. Louis Cardinals did dirty during the 2023 season
The Cardinals' season is over, but that doesn't take them off the hook for the way they treated these five players.
By Curt Bishop
Juan Yepez
After bursting onto the scene in 2022 and even hitting a huge home run in the postseason against the Phillies, Yepez's 2023 campaign was a disappointment, as he hit just .183 with two home runs.
However, he makes the list here because he wasn't exactly given his fair shot this year. He only got 60 at-bats and spent most of the year in Memphis, where he did well. But after last year, I was anticipating him being on the Opening Day roster.
Yepez is only 25, and while he isn't much of a defender, he possesses a ton of power and is somebody I believe should get another chance next year, unless, of course, the Cardinals decide to trade him elsewhere.