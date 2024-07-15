5 players the Cardinals should target on Day 2 of the 2024 MLB Draft
By Kareem Haq
3B Sean Keys, Bucknell
Sean Keys dominated for Bucknell this year, slashing .405/.535/.798, and took home Patriot League Player of the Year honors. Keys is an all-around offensive threat, displaying power and an advanced hit tool to go along with a patient approach at the plate. He posted an outstanding 108 mph 90th percentile exit velocity while making contact 84% of the time. Keys also has a track record of excelling with wood bats in the summer.
The biggest downfall of his profile is positional value. Keys has primarily played third base throughout his collegiate career, but many evaluators believe he fits best at first base or the corner outfield. Keys bat is desirable, but there's not much room for error due to the fringe defensive corner profile. There's also some risk due to him facing weaker competition in the Patriot League. Keys could be a great value pickup if available mid-to-late day 2.
RHP Hunter Cranton, Kansas
Hunter Cranton is one of the best relief pitching prospects in the 2024 class. He has a two-pitch mix, headlined by a 97 mph fastball with a flat vertical approach angle. Cranton generates 17.6" of ride on the offering from a 5.6 vertical release and commands it well at the top of the strike zone. The pitch induced a 38% whiff rate this year.
Cranton's slider is another plus pitch, averaging 87 mph with 0" IVB and 5" of sweep. He added 6 mph of velocity to the pitch this year, which helped it play better with the fastball. Cranton also has a great feel for spinning the ball, and his slider in particular averages over 2700 RPM. It's a relief-only profile, but Cranton has the ability to be a guy who could be a quick mover in a system. He should be on most boards as a late day-2 senior sign.