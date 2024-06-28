5 of the past decade's most lovable Cardinals personalities
Adam Wainwright
Though more muted than most of his cohorts on this list, Adam Wainwright wormed his way into beloved status not just because of his exploits and influence on the field, but also because of his generosity and humility off of it.
The career-long Cardinal has made his presence felt in the community with his philanthropy work, founding Big League Impact in 2013 and raising over $9.3 million for charitable causes since then. He was also a profound inspiration to eventual major league utility player Mauricio Dubon when Wainwright partnered with the nonprofit organization Water Mission to provide clean water to impoverished communities. According to Wainwright, the Roberto Clemente Award that he received in 2020 in recognition of his community efforts is his most cherished accomplishment.
Wainwright's final season in 2023 didn't have many highlights on the pitching side, but he displayed his musical chops by singing the national anthem before the Cardinals' home opener, much to the surprise of his teammates. His first album, "Hey Y'all," released earlier in 2024.
Despite being a pitcher, Wainwright could hit a bit, holding a lifetime .192 average and hitting 10 home runs. With the Cardinals long ago eliminated from playoff contention, Wainwright got his wish to hit one more time and received two at-bats in the final games of 2023, where he grounded out sharply to third and struck out.
Wainwright had a playful side to him as well. He executed a prank on former Cardinal Skip Schumaker in 2018, creating a jersey out of Schumaker's street clothes and autographing the shirt.
Wainwright also displayed his humor in his retirement papers, stating his reason for retirement as "I got a puppy!"
One of the most selfless and authentic players ever to brandish a Cardinals uniform, Wainwright was admired by fans and teammates alike during his playing career and is now providing his valuable insight as an analyst for FOX Sports.