6 former Cardinals who are not in MLB Hall of Fame, but should be
These Cardinals should be recognized and reevaluated by voters to be given another chance to be elected.
By Mason Keith
The 2024 MLB Hall of Fame class has been announced with Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, and Todd Helton getting enshrined into Cooperstown. It is always a ceremonious day that lets all baseball fans look back at history and recollect the great moments these all-time greats have provided throughout our lifetimes.
Many great names get first-ballot approval like Beltre and Mauer, while some take several years of consideration to become elected like Helton. Many great names go through trial and error for 10 years and never get elected. The Veterans Committee is the last chance of hope for many players looking to one day join the pristine enshrinement. Here are 6 former Cardinals who deserve another chance at joining Cooperstown.
Jim Edmonds
One of the best center fielders to ever play the game, Jim Edmonds is somehow not in the Baseball Hall of Fame. I wrote a piece doing an in-depth breakdown on his snub that went up this morning, and you can check out his case for Cooperstown here.
Mark McGwire
Big Mac is bigger than the game. We do not need to look at his full career statistics, we do not need to look at his 1998 statistics, we do not need to look at his steroid controversy. What puts Mark McGwire in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame is how one man changed history, not just for the record books. He revived the sport and the business of Major League Baseball.
MLB about faced its demise during the 1994 lockout and struggled to recover during the following seasons. The game still had notable stars who were making their mark in the game. But Mark brought the charm back to America's pastime. Everyone fell in love with baseball during the great home run chase of 1998. Cooperstown was created to honor the legacy of baseball and display all of its great moments for generations to come. How come we cannot recognize one of the greatest summers in baseball history?