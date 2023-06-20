5 difficult roster decisions the St. Louis Cardinals must address ASAP
The struggling St. Louis Cardinals face some difficult roster decisions.
By Eric Treuden
This no longer needs to be said, but the 2023 St. Louis Cardinals are the biggest shock in Major League Baseball this year, and not in a good way.
On paper, this club is filled to the brim with top-shelf talent, but for some reason, all of the superstars just can't seem to line up and win ballgames together. This team has been living, breathing proof that you can have all the talent in the world but if you can't play together, you're done for.
At 29-43, the record is much scarier looking than it might actually be; the reason being, this win-loss record only has the Cardinals at 8.5 GB of the top spot in the National League Central. The club is lucky because while they're in one of the most disappointing cold streaks in recent memory, every other team in the division is as well. There's a lot to be said about the fact that the division-leading Brewers are only three games above .500 this year.
So the division still feels winnable. We all know what this team is capable of, and now that some top prospects are beginning to make their way to the big leagues, there's plenty of reason to believe that we have yet to see where all of this potential will take the Cardinals. Hang in there, Cards fans, this is just not a team that can stay in the cellar forever.
From moving players' positions to their spots in the lineup ,to coaching staff changes and pitching roles, there are a ton of different avenues this Cardinals' front office could go in the coming weeks or even days. There are quite a few roster decisions that are going to need to be addressed in short order.