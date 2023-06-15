8 biggest things that led to the St. Louis Cardinals' disastrous season
By Josh Jacobs
27-42.
That's the St. Louis Cardinals record 69 games into the 2023 season. No, we aren't talking about the Oakland Athletics, the Kansas City Royals, or the Washington Nationals. These are the Cardinals, but they look nothing like the storied franchise we've come to love.
So when I see fans, local media, and now even national media searching for answers about how such a disaster can happen, I'm right there with them. And I can't blame anyone for pointing fingers at the front office, coaching staff, or players for the mess that has unfolded. Everyone is culpable.
The hardest question that the Cardinals will have to answer is how do they get themselves out of this mess? Like seriously. If you've watched this team for the majority of the season, do you genuinely believe that one or two changes will change everything? This team is a mess in every facet of the game right now, so a few coaching changes don't feel like the magic touch the team needs. Changing the front office won't fix roster construction. And frankly, there is way more talent on this roster than a .391 winning percentage.
I don't think anyone would disagree with you for saying this roster is flawed - it clearly is. But what's honestly most frustrating is that even with the roster's flaws, it should be much better than what it has been to this point. There are stars on this roster, exciting young talent, and glue guys that every franchise would want. Sure, it lacks top-end pitching talent, but so do the Baltimore Orioles, and they are one of the best teams in baseball this year.
The mess is more complicated than one issue. I'm not saying at all that the Cardinals should not make changes to personnel, coaching, or management, but I do think we need to take a step back and recognize all of the things that have led to their demise.