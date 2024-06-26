5 Cardinals pitchers who are on short leashes
The St. Louis Cardinals are playing above .500 baseball and riding high. It's hard to see anyone getting held back.
It would be nice to see Cardinals manager Oli Marmol refrain from removing a pitcher or player with momentum—for example, Sonny Gray and Masyn Winn. It's easy to say this afterward. The Cardinals have spent the season trying to find the right mix with the players they have, dealing with their injuries and slumps.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has said he plans to seek a power-hitting right-handed center fielder, a fifth starter who can eat up some innings, and another bullpen arm. This season's trade deadline will add to what they have to make a strong playoff run.
Even with key players returning from the injured list, the Cardinals found an excellent mix for an impactful lineup. The starting rotation and bullpen still have their concerns, and until moves can be made, either by trade or promotion from the minors, some pitchers will have to have a short leash until their struggles can be resolved.
Let's discuss those pitchers who will be on a short leash.
Andre Pallante is on a short leash
Even with some outstanding outings as the team's fifth starter, the Cardinals must handle Pallante on a short leash. In 14 games, five of which were starts, Pallante is 3-3 with a 5.23 ERA. He has 26 strikeouts over 32.2 innings pitched.
Pallante He had a good outing at his last start in the Rickwood Field game in Birmingham, Alabama. It was a huge nationally broadcast game with great significance for baseball, and it was good to see him perform well.
Pallante's performances have featured him throwing to Ivan Herrera and Pedro Pagés. Willson Contreras has returned from the injured list after suffering a broken arm. Contreras may be able to help Pallante find his best stuff. We could find out this week as he's scheduled to pitch Wednesday against the Braves, who have Chris Sale on the mound.