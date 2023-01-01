5 bold predictions about the Cardinals' 2023 campaign
Happy New Year, St. Louis Cardinals fans! After reflecting on five of the best things to happen to the Cardinals and five of the most disappointing things, it's time to look ahead at 2023 and what is in store for this club.
At this point in the off-season, we have spent so much time thinking about and considering different moves that the Cardinals could make to improve the club. While I don't think that speculation will end, I do think it's time to look further at what this current roster can do in 2023. It's easy to look past the fact that there are a lot of exciting possibilities for the club.
Today, I want to make five bold predictions about the Cardinals during the 2023 calendar year. These predictions are things I genuinely believe will happen. There are a lot of different opinions surrounding this club, and it will be interesting to see how things play out.
Bold Prediction #1 - The Cardinals outfield finishes as one of the best in baseball
Before the 2022 season, the Cardinals outfield trio of Tyler O'Neill, Harrison Bader, and Dylan Carlson was one of the biggest strengths of the club. But after a mostly disasterous season, I believe the pendulum will swing back toward excellence for this position group.
Although they lost Bader in the Jordan Montgomery trade, I believe this outfield's future is even brighter than we anticipated it was back in Spring Training. Lars Nootbaar has a legitmate argument to be the club's most valuable outfielder right now and could be a sneaky pick to be a first-time All-Star in 2023. O'Neill struggled with injuries last season, and I just believe that with his new training program, those will be cut down on and he will make a major impact this season. Carlson is a guy who can provide elite defense, and mash against left-handed pitching, and I think he bounces back in a big way.
I have not even mentioned yet the arrival of Jordan Walker, who long-term, has the highest ceiling of this bunch. Between these four guys, I think the Cardinals outfield not only answers the questions that many have about who can be trusted, but I believe they will end the season as one of the best outfields in all of baseball. There are just very few outfields that can boast four different players who can play really good defense while hitting at a high level. Look for the Cardinals outfield to be a huge success in 2023.
Speaking of Jordan Walker, I have a bold prediction his rookie campaign.