5 best things to happen to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022
The 2022 calendar year was one of the more eventful in the history of the St. Louis Cardinals, something that I am not sure many of us expected back in January. Whether it was saying goodbye to legends, impact acquisitions, or incredible play of the field, there was a lot to be grateful for this last year.
As we close out 2022 and go full steam ahead on preparing for the 2023 season, let's take a moment to reflect on the 5 best things to happen to the St. Louis Cardinals during 2022.
Honorable mention: Oli Marmol proving to be the perfect manager for St. Louis. As I was writing this, I kept feeling like this needed to be mentioned. The Cardinals seem to have found their clubhouse leader for the next decade.
#5 - The Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina partnership makes history
None of us wanted to see the battery mates of Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina end their legendary partnership this last year, but all good things come to an end, and we were treated to history being made during the 2022 season.
Wainwright and Molina broke the record for starts together as battery mates, making their 325th start together in September and setting a record that, in all honestly, will probably never be broken again. The longevity that the duo had is already the best in baseball history, but with the way the game is trending, it'll be nearly impossible for a starting pitcher and catcher to play that long together ever again.
In a season filled with so many other individual accomplishments on the team (more on that later), this one just cannot be overlooked, and may even hold the most meaning to Cardinals fans. Sure, MVP campaigns and elite home run categories are the stuff people tend to hold onto, but being able to watch two of the best to ever do it, trot out together year after year, is something none of us will ever forget.