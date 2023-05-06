4 starting pitchers the St. Louis Cardinals could buy low on to save their rotation

Cardinals pitching with 2 strikes this year:



.218 Avg (30th)

.299 OBP (29th)

.357 Slg % (30th)

.656 OPS (29th)

19 HRS (30th)

215 TBs (30th)



*Lg avg: .170/.248/.264/.512



This is one reason why strikeout stuff matters in today's game, especially without the shift.