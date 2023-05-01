Predicting which roster moves the Cardinals' will make after terrible road trip
The Cardinals need a shakeup after their terrible road trip, here are the moves I think they will make before their homestand
The St. Louis Cardinals just finished their west coast road trip, going 2-8 over the three series they played. The Cardinals are now 10-19 on the season and in danger of ending their playoff hopes before the end of May.
I talked recently about some trades the Cardinals could make to try and improve their roster immediately, but with how rare early-season trades tend to be, I doubt that is the direction they go in. Instead, I think we will see a series of roster moves on Monday or Tuesday before the Cardinals begin their series against the Los Angeles Angels at home.
While swapping some of the Major League players with guys in Memphis may not seem like a huge change for the club, it could provide a spark in the clubhouse and a fire underneath those who remain. You can't start off as bad as the Cardinals have so far and not make significant changes to your roster.
Some would argue that Oli Marmol should be let go or that the front office needs changes, but I just do not see that happening for the organization right now. They will move some players around and see if a fresh mix makes a difference, and if not, some heads may begin to roll in the coaching staff and front office.
Here are the roster moves I think will happen before the Cardinals begin their homestand.