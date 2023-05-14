4 reasons why the St. Louis Cardinals are beginning to heat up
By Josh Jacobs
Willson Contreras is raking, and returning to his catching duties
Ever since Willson Contreras was unfairly benched by the Cardinals last week, he has handled himself like a true professional and provided immense value as the everyday DH at the plate.
Now Contreras is getting an opportunity to return to catching this coming Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving the Cardinals an opportunity to put their best lineup out there any given night.
On the season, Contreras is batting .265/.344/.412 with 3 HR and 18 RBI. He probably has room to produce even more than he has to this point this season, but what is most encouraging is how he continues to show up in big moments. That kind of production from the catcher position is a huge asset for the club, and also allows them to maximize the DH spot as well.
Sliding Contreras back behind the plate allows the Cardinals to get more at-bats for guys like Juan Yepez, Alec Burleson, and Brendan Donovan who have had to sit more often as of late because of the DH spot being filled by Contreras. This lineup is the club's clear strength, the way they have to win ballgames, so getting their best lineup out there each day is huge.