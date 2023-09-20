4 potential impact players the Cardinals seem to have lost interest in
With the 2023 season winding down, who have the Cardinals seemingly lost interest in?
Dylan Carlson seems to have lost interest of the Cardinals
Carlson's last game in center field for the Cardinals was on August 9th. Since then, he's been nursing an ankle injury. Last week, it was announced he would go on the injured list for a season-ending ankle surgery.
Carlson has had some lingering issues since last season. During that time, the Cardinals entertained offers to trade him, but never followed through. Given the injury issues, it's understandable.
Lars Nootbaar and Tommy Edman have been better and more dynamic options in centerfield since Carlson's decline this season.
At one time, Carlson was the top prospect in the organization. Once he debuted in the Covid-19 shortened 2020 season, Carlson could not stay healthy and declined. This offseason will be Carlson's first arbitration-eligible season. It would not be surprising to see the Cardinals non-tender Carlson. But, it would also not shock to see them attempt to sign him on a one-year deal to help him through the rehab process after the ankle surgery. The Cardinals would likely attempt to trade him, though.