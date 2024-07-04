4 possible trade locations for Cardinals Dylan Carlson
Los Angeles Angels
The Los Angeles Angels' season was over fairly early in the season. Shohei Ohtani left during free agency, and Mike Trout went down with a meniscus tear in late April. Despite a bit of a winning streak at the end of the month of June, the Angels are still likely to be sellers at the deadline due to a deficit that is tough to make up in both the division and the Wild Card.
What makes the Angels a good trade partner would be their willingness to be patient with a struggling player. Also, the Angels have at least one outfielder who is as good as gone in Taylor Ward. Ward's imminent departure opens up a spot for Dylan Carlson to fill. The Angels have run with Jo Adell in right field and Mickey Moniak in center since Trout's injury.
Once Trout returns, one of these two will have to go back to being a reserve, and neither is giving himself the upper hand. Carlson could supplant either, he could replace Taylor Ward should the right-handed outfielder be traded, or he could become the team's 4th outfielder. Regardless, the Angels could use another warm body to play in the outfield, and they can afford to let Carlson play out his struggles.
The Cardinals could ask for Jo Adell in exchange. Both he and Dylan Carlson are former top prospects who have not panned out well. Adell, too, is a free agent after the 2027 season. Adell's .187/.249/.396 slash line isn't inspirational by any means, but it's better than Carlson's. Dylan has a stronger track record of success; however, Adell's power profile is intriguing.
Another player on the Angels who could be an interesting trade candidate would be starting pitcher Reid Detmers. Detmers, 24, was demoted about a month ago after having a 6.14 ERA, 4.38 FIP, and 1.48 WHIP in 63 innings. Detmers has been a good mid-rotation starter for his career, but his walk rate and elevated home run rate this year were worrisome. He has a 5.70 ERA and he's struck out 12.3 batters per nine innings in 30 total innings in AAA this year.
Either Detmers or Adell would be interesting swap candidates should the Cardinals deal Carlson to Los Angeles.