5 outfielders the Cardinals can trade for at the deadline
Jo Adell
Once a top prospect in all of baseball, Jo Adell has slid precipitously due to weak performances in the majors. His raw tools have always been there, especially his power and speed, but he hasn't been able to put it all together in the majors.
The 25-year-old outfielder has primarily played right field, but he's dabbled in center a few times in his career. In 104 career innings in center, Adell has been a neutral defender according to Outs Above Average. He is in the 56th percentile in range, 60th in arm strength, and 92nd in speed, so he has the tools to play a decent center.
Adell hits right-handed, so he fits the bill as someone who is right-handed and can play center on occasion. He is slashing .189/.253/.426 this year with 11 home runs and 9 stolen bases. Obviously, he leaves a lot to be desired in batting average and on-base percentage. Adell's hit tool has never been his calling card, and the stats back that up.
However, Adell's power potential is enticing. His 11 home runs would be second on the team to only Nolan Gorman. His slugging percentage would be 4th, and his .237 ISO would be third behind only Willson Contreras and Nolan Gorman. Adell's power would be a boost to this offense.
His defense has been quite average this year, and the underlying metrics back that up. He has yet to commit an error. Adell has played just 16 innings in center this year, and he has logged 406.1 innings in right field.
Recent rumors indicate that the Angels are willing to listen to offers for their outfielders. Jo Adell fits the bill precisely as a right-handed hitter who can play center. He will enter his first year of arbitration next year, so he isn't a free agent until 2028. His team control and age will raise his price ever so slightly, but his underperformance throughout his career makes him an attainable player for a low price.