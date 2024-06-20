4 players who are off the trade block since the Cardinals entered the playoff race
On May 12th, the St. Louis Cardinals were 16-24, they sat 8 games back of the division, and the season was beginning to feel like the previous campaign.
Since then, the Cardinals hold one of the best records in the National League. They are 20-12 over the last 32 games, and prior to games on June 19th, the Cardinals hold sole possession of the second Wild Card spot. A month ago, the team would likely have been sellers at the deadline for the second year in a row. Another lackluster performance would have forced John Mozeliak to make drastic changes to the lineup regardless of the cost.
Oh how much a month can change.
Now, given the fact that they're in a playoff position, the team is pivoting to becoming buyers. Instead of giving up veteran players to restock the farm system, Mozeliak and his team must identify players on other teams who can help the Cardinals contend in the playoffs this year. John Mozeliak has already identified a depth starter and a right-handed outfielder with the ability to play center field as his two wishes.
Clearly, other additions will be made, but the point is that certain players currently with the Cardinals are safe now from being traded; they're no longer on the trade block. Instead, they'll remain on the roster to hopefully contribute to a playoff push in August and September.
I considered adding Dylan Carlson and Ryan Helsley to this list, but I think trading Helsley would be a savvy decision that wouldn't signal the team being buyers, and Carlson could be traded with a package of prospects to beef up the rotation. Trading these two players wouldn't be a seller's decision, as other relievers can be bumped up to backfill the bullpen, and if Mo acquires another outfielder like he's stated he would, Carlson becomes excess.
Jim Bowden listed a plethora of Cardinals who could be dealt at the deadline back on May 20th. I have chosen 4 players from that list who are no longer options to be traded. They'll provide more value on the roster now that the team is a stated buyer.