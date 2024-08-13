4 offseason changes that need to happen if the Cardinals miss the playoffs again
John Mozeliak's exit plan becomes expedited
John Mozeliak has an exit strategy as he closes out his penultimate season as the team's president of baseball operations. There have been no concrete details about his successor thus far, but the options are aplenty. While an external candidate may be preferred by the followers of the team, it isn't the organization's modus operandi to bring in outside voices.
If the Cardinals have another season without a postseason appearance, the sixth under John Mozeliak's leadership and the fifth in the last nine years, he would have to start his exit process earlier than originally planned.
It's been assumed and reported that Mozeliak will step down slightly next year as his successor takes on additional roles. The plan would then be that whoever is promoted next year would then become the team's president of baseball operations following the conclusion of Mozeliak's contract in 2026. That transition of power could be expedited if the Cardinals miss the postseason once more this year.
There are several candidates -- both internally and externally -- who could supplant John Mozeliak. Chaim Bloom seems to be the most obvious, but Randy Flores, Micahel Girsch, and Moises Rodriguez won't go down without a fair fight.
For years, it's felt as though the organization has been stuck in its rigid ways of operating. The hope is that the next president of baseball operations will be more fluid and forward-thinking with his or her decisions. If the Cardinals fail to make the playoffs once again this year, that successor may be required to learn the job quicker than originally anticipated.