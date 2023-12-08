4 moves the Cardinals need to make after the Winter Meetings
The Winter Meetings came and went without much news from the Cardinals' camp. There are still lots of things that John Mozeliak needs to do before Spring Training starts.
Move #3: Add to the coaching staff
St. Louis has been rumored to have a smaller coaching staff than most MLB teams. They don't have as many specialists as teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Houston Astros. It has even been rumored that players didn't know who to speak to for help in certain cases.
The primary area they would like to add to their coaching staff would be in the pitching department. The Cardinals ranked 24th in team ERA last year and 29th in team strikeouts last year. Both of those figures seem to be areas of improvement. By building up the pitching staff members, perhaps positive dividends could be seen next year.
St. Louis has already added Yadier Molina as a Special Assistant to the President of Baseball Operations. In this role, Molina will primarily help at Spring Training and in the Front Office, but he will be in uniform occasionally and in the dugout.
"(Yadi's) going to be a resource for Oli, and he's going to spend time at the Minor League level. It's not going to be catching-specific, but that will be his forte. But if he can help with pitchers or even spend time with coaches and share his wisdom, that's the point of this."- John Mozeliak
In addition to Yadi joining the staff, Daniel Descalso was already hired as the team's bench coach, and there are rumors that Dean Kiekhefer, the assistant minor league pitching coordinator, could be promoted to the major league team's staff. Expanding the coaching staff should be a major goal for John Mozeliak now that the Winter Meetings are over.