4 moves the Cardinals need to make after the Winter Meetings
The Winter Meetings came and went without much news from the Cardinals' camp. There are still lots of things that John Mozeliak needs to do before Spring Training starts.
The 2023 MLB Winter Meetings came and went without a move by the St. Louis Cardinals. John Mozeliak stated that he didn't feel pressured to make a move and that the team's early action this offseason allowed them a cushion to get a feel for both the trade and reliever markets.
Having acted early with the signings of Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, and Sonny Gray, the Cardinals' front office could sit back during the Winter Meetings this year. While the team does need some clarity going forward before Spring Training starts, irrational, rushed decisions and moves wouldn't have helped the team in Nashville.
It would have been great as a Cardinals' fan to hear that the team traded for Dylan Cease, Tyler Glasnow, or Shane Bieber, but if the trade market was too high, or if teams were waiting on the big dominoes like Juan Soto, Shohei Ohtani, or Yoshinobu Yamamoto to fall, then it made no sense for John Mozeliak to make a move.
Pitchers and catchers don't report to Spring Training for another two months, and the first games of Spring Training don't start until February 24th for the Cardinals. That gives management plenty of time to fill out the roster and finalize their team as a whole. Within that time span, there are many things that John Mozeliak and Michael Girsch can do to make the Cardinals a true contender in 2024.
The bullpen still needs some fortification, the glut of outfielders and position players needs to be cleared up, the team could use another high-end starting pitcher, and the coaching staff needs some additions to become more modern.