4 ways John Mozeliak can finish the Cardinals' offseason strong

Lance Lynn in 2023: 32 GS

-27 of 5+ innings (84%)

-17 of 6+ innings (53%)



Kyle Gibson in 2023: 33 GS

-28 of 5+ innings (85%)

-19 of 6+ innings (58%)



Waino, Matthew Liberatore, Jake Woodford, Drew Rom & Dakota Hudson in 2023: 60 GS

-30 of 5+ innings (50%)

-16 of 6+ innings (27%)