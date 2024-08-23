4 Cardinals who could be featured in the revamped Backyard Baseball game
Lars Nootbaar
Few players on the Cardinals are more internationally recognized than Lars Nootbaar. The Japanese-American player represented Samurai Japan during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and his performance on the global stage catapulted him to the international spotlight. Nootbaar was interviewed by American and Japanese outlets to describe his experience there.
Additionally, Nootbaar's personality fits the bill for a video game. He's energetic, personable, and is often seen having a laugh during the game. He is also well-recognized throughout the sport of baseball, so the notoriety factor plays into his inclusion well.
Being a position player helps his case, as the bulk of MLB players in past versions of the game were position players. While Lars has struggled this year, his balanced offensive profile could play well in the rebooted version of Backyard Baseball. He hits the ball hard (92nd percentile hard-hit percentage and 88th percentile average exit velocity), and he's fast (83rd percentile sprint speed in 2021). Injuries have limited Nootbaar's ceiling in reality, but his video game version could still play well.
Nootbaar is also a plus defender in the outfield, as he boasts plenty of range and an above-average arm. His arm strength ranks in the 83rd percentile in baseball, so he would be a solid corner outfielder in the game.
Nootbaar has notoriety, talent, and a personality that would fit well in a video game. He's also been has been in the Cardinals' system since he was drafted in 2018 by the organization. Lars Nootbaar is a Cardinal through and through, and him representing the team in Backyard Baseball makes plenty of sense.