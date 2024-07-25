4 Cardinals trade rumors we hope come true, 3 we hope don't happen
By Andrew Wang
With just under a week to go until the MLB trade deadline, rumors are swirling around the St. Louis Cardinals. While the Cardinals are expected to make some big swings for starting pitching and bullpen help, it's still very unclear which direction they will go as many teams are still undecided whether or not they will buy or sell. The Cardinals are firmly buyers at this deadline, but with the market unclear so far, it's not certain what they will be able to get. Here are four rumors we hope come true and three that we hope don't happen.
We hope the Cardinals trade for Max Scherzer
Max Scherzer shot down some of the trade buzz on Foul Territory, but if the World Series champion Texas Rangers choose to sell, it's possible Scherzer will go to a contender he is comfortable with. The hometown St. Louis kid has shown serious interest in coming to the Cardinals in the past, and assuming he no longer holds a grudge against the organization for passing on him in free agency, Scherzer would be a great fit to come home.
The Athletic (subscription required) speculated on Scherzer being a potential trade target for St. Louis, and it makes perfect sense as they look to bolster the front of their rotation. With the emergence of Andre Pallante, the Cardinals don't necessarily need another starting pitcher to be competitive in the playoffs, but adding a frontline pitcher like Scherzer would greatly increase their odds of making a deep run. Scherzer won a World Series last year with the Rangers and again in 2019 with the Nationals, so he's no stranger to the playoffs. While injury concerns and underperformance mean he won't be the Cy Young-caliber ace of years past, he definitely still has more in the tank for a playoff run with his hometown team.
Given all these concerns and his hefty contract, Scherzer shouldn't be too expensive for the Cardinals to acquire either. In the final year of his contract, Scherzer is strictly a rental piece, who won't demand nearly as big a package as some of the other higher-end starters on the market. It could be the perfect low-risk, high-reward move for St. Louis.