3 things to look forward to as the Cardinals face the Orioles
By Curt Bishop
St Louis Cardinals can play spoiler
This will be a constant in every piece from here on out when the Cardinals are facing a team in contention. Much like the Braves, the Orioles are essentially a lock for the postseason, and the Cardinals won't really have any chance to spoil their playoff hopes.
However, the Rays sit just three games behind Baltimore with a few weeks left in the season. Tampa Bay led the division for the better part of this season and will play the Twins next. The Cardinals could at the very least make Baltimore's road to the postseason a little more difficult as they try to hold on to first place.
Tampa Bay is still very much a threat and could catch the Orioles if the Cardinals do their part this week. St. Louis will send Dakota Hudson, Adam Wainwright, and Drew Rom to the mound for the three-game series.