3 takeaways from the Cardinals' final series with the Brewers
By Curt Bishop
Waino's pitching days are over
Prior to the first game of the series between the Cards and Brewers, Oli Marmol announced that Adam Wainwright had officially thrown his final pitch in a Cardinals uniform. That came early last week when he dominated the Brewers over seven innings to earn his 200th career win.
While his career isn't officially over just yet, his pitching days are through. Fortunately, he'll have a nice weekend as the Cardinals bid farewell to the two-time World Series champion and three-time All-Star.
Marmol stated that Wainwright wanted to pitch one more time, but that his body simply wouldn't allow it. However, he may still get an at-bat on the last day of the regular season. But it became official before the start of the Brewers series that Wainwright is now done pitching.