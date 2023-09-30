3 takeaways from the Cardinals' final series with the Brewers
By Curt Bishop
Yesterday, the Cardinals wrapped up their final road trip of the 2023 season. They posted an uninspiring 2-4 record on the road trip, losing two out of three games to the Padres and Brewers, respectively.
Now, it's back home for the final series of the season, and the end of what has been a dreadful campaign for the Cardinals, one they should hope to learn from as they shift their focus to the 2024 season.
The Reds are still alive in the playoff hunt, as they sit 1.5 games behind the Marlins for the third NL Wild Card. So, the Cardinals will have a shot to play the role of spoiler one last time this weekend.
What made the final series against the Brewers so difficult was the fact that the Cardinals were without so many key players such as Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras, and others.
Despite clinching the NL Central after the first game, the Brewers still took full advantage of the compromised Cardinals and took two out of three. The Cardinals didn't stand much of a chance to begin with, and they continued to struggle in this final road series.
But now is a good time to reflect on the final road series of the season, what went well, and what didn't as the Cardinals head home to finish the 2023 season.
With three games to go, the Cardinals are 69-90 on the year.